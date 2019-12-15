Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pastrnak nets 2 as Bruins dispatch Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 08:28 IST
Pastrnak nets 2 as Bruins dispatch Panthers
Image Credit: pixabay

David Pastrnak scored twice to extend his league-leading tally to 28 and power the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the host Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The Bruins snapped their five-game losing streak (0-4-1), their longest skid since they went 0-5-0 in March of 2016. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak earned the win, making 31 saves and improving his record to 8-3-3.

Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins, who built a 3-0 lead and hung on for the win. Torey Krug and Brad Marchand added two assists each. Panthers star Aleksander Barkov left the game with 1:23 left in the third due to a possible leg injury. Sergei Bobrovsky, who had allowed just six goals in his past four games, took the loss. He had 38 saves on 41 shots.

Mark Pysyk, normally a defenseman but switching to forward for this game, got Florida's first goal, his second of the season. Keith Yandle followed with Florida's second goal, and fellow defenseman Aaron Ekblad had two assists. The Panthers have lost three straight games, scoring just four times in that span. They are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games and 3-4-0 through seven games of a nine-game homestand, the longest in franchise history.

Boston opened the scoring with 5:19 left in the first period. The sequence started when the puck bounced over the stick of Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman in the Florida zone. DeBrusk pounced for a breakaway and flipped the puck in after Bobrovsky missed a poke-check.

Boston earned a 2-0 lead with 16:46 remaining in the second. Krejci fired from the high slot, and the puck trickled in behind Bobrovsky. The Panthers got another bad break when Vincent Trocheck batted at the puck, causing it to go over the glass for a delay-of-game penalty. Boston converted on the power-play chance, as Pastrnak scored on a redirection of a Marchand pass for a 3-0 lead with 12:30 left in the second.

Florida got on the board with 17:14 left in the third. The sequence started with a Colton Sceviour steal and ended when Pysyk scored on a rebound of an Ekblad shot. Yandle cut Florida's deficit to 3-2 with 10:47 left in the third when his knuckling shot from above the left circle fluttered past Halak's glove, ringing in off the right post.

Pastrnak added an empty-netter with 2:10 to ice Boston's win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Lampard 'disappointed' after defeat to Bournemouth

After suffering a defeat to Bournemouth, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed disappointment and admitted that there is more work to do. Im disappointed. I did feel guarded against this when everyone on the outside was getting excited wi...

Heat beat Mavericks after Doncic injured

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a game that saw Luka Doncic sprain his right ankle early in the first quarter. After Jalen Brunsons 3-pointer gave ...

Golf-Deeper US talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and ...

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019