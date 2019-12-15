Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden coach hails AIFF's commitment towards women's football

Sweden U17 women's team coach Par Lagerstrom has hailed the efforts being put in by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the advancement of the women's game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 09:04 IST
Sweden coach hails AIFF's commitment towards women's football
India lost to Sweden 0-3 in the opening match of the three-nation tournament. (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sweden U17 women's team coach Par Lagerstrom has hailed the efforts being put in by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the advancement of the women's game. "The Indian federation is putting a lot of resources into girls' and women's football. They are trying to change the culture and give 500 million girls a potential chance to turn professionals," AIFF quoted Lagerstrom as saying.

"Football can change lives and if we can be a small part of that, I'm really happy," he added. On Friday, the opening match of the tournament saw India go down 0-3 to Sweden, who scored twice in the first half and once in the second half.

"They were really well-organized in defense. We have some really fast players like Monica (Bah) - she's one of the fastest players in Sweden and strong too," he said. "Both the Indian defenders read her play well and matched her speed. In defense, you need to be organized and play together, which they did. I was really impressed by that," he added.

Sweden will cross swords with Thailand in the next match of the showpiece event on December 15. India will lock horns with Thailand in the final match of the group stage on December 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, wer...

I'm not feeling gutted: Kristen Stewart on 'Charlie's Angels' low box office score

Kristen Stewart is not feeling gutted over middling performance of her latest Charlies Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Ca...

New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, Dec 15 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 on Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said. A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the mi...

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019