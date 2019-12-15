Left Menu
Brooks, Clarke dominate in Grizzlies' rout of Wizards

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 15-12-2019 09:23 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 09:19 IST
Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 27 points, and teammate Brandon Clarke added 25 as the Grizzlies defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 128-111 Saturday night. Brooks went 10-for-17 from the field to lead the Grizzlies in just 26 minutes. He scored seven in the second quarter, while Clarke got 10 of his in that period, as Memphis used a late 15-5 run to break the game open.

Clarke and Ja Morant both sat out of Friday's loss to Milwaukee due to injury maintenance, according to the team, but each gave the offense a lift in this game. Clarke remained hot from the field all night, making 11 of 14 shots as the Grizzlies broke the 100-point mark late in the third quarter. He scored his 25 in 24 minutes of action.

Morant ended up with 18 points and five assists in 28 minutes. Overall, Memphis shot 57.1 percent from the field, much better than Washington (42.4 percent) and a big reason the Grizzlies turned the game into a rout. The Grizzlies also outrebounded the Wizards, 46-34.

The game remained close until the second half of the second quarter. Clarke checked in with 6:33 left before intermission and scored 10 quick points. Six came on dunks -- one being a thunderous slam in the final 90 seconds -- as the Grizzlies kept getting high-percentage shots. Memphis closed strong for a 69-54 lead at the break. The Grizzlies have won three of their last four.

Bradley Beal led Washington with a game-high 29 points. The Wizards have dropped four straight games and seven of eight. Washington led for parts of the first period before Memphis bounced back and took a 35-30 lead after one. The Wizards were also in front during the second quarter, scoring the first 10 points for a five-point edge before the Grizzlies posted the next eight and never trailed again.

