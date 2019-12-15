Liverpool far away, thinking about Leicester City: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Liverpool is 'far away' and they want to first get past second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League. Liverpool top the Premier League table with 49 points, 17 points ahead of the third-placed Manchester City. However, Guardiola's side is just seven points behind Leicester City.

"There is not one thought on my mind about Liverpool. I should think about Leicester. It is far away to think about them. To take Liverpool we first have to think about Leicester, then we will see," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "In the last years we were incredibly consistent home and away but this season we have dropped points. It is not about performance. I would be really really concerned if our game was not there," he added.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the Premier League today. (ANI)

