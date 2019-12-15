Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroit's first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the final minute. Tyler Bertuzzi had the first goal for Detroit, which has won two straight followings a 12-game losing streak.

The Wings also won at Montreal 4-2 earlier this season. Prior to that game, the Wings hadn't won in regulation in Montreal since 2007. Tomas Tatar scored the lone Canadiens goal, while Carey Price stopped 18 shots.

The Wings were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Canadiens only had one power-play opportunity. Detroit forward Anthony Mantha, the team's leading goal scorer, returned after missing eight games with a knee injury.

Montreal outshot Detroit 12-7 in the first period, but the Wings emerged with a 1-0 lead. The Wings struck first at 3:21 when Dylan Larkin won a puck battle behind the Canadiens' net and fed Bertuzzi, who scored his 11th goal of the season at point-blank range.

The Canadiens had twice as many shots on goal as the Wings (10-5) in the second period but still couldn't put the puck past Bernier. Early in the third, Bernier made a sprawling save with his catching glove when Nick Suzuki tried to tuck in a rebound.

With Montreal's Riley Barber in the penalty box for slashing Filip Hronek, the Wings extended their lead to 2-0 at the 7:42 mark of the third. Andreas Athanasiou passed the puck to the point to Green, who fired a shot that banked off the inside of the goalpost and into the net. Valtteri Filppula got the second assist on Green's second goal of the season. The Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher was called for cross-checking against Patrik Nemeth with 3:32 remaining, allowing the Wings to burn more clock without any pressure on their net.

Former Detroit forward Tatar scored on a blast from the point with 46 seconds remaining. Shea Weber fed the puck to Tatar. --Field Level Media

