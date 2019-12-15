Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer confident ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are confident ahead of the clash against Everton in the Premier League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:41 IST
Solskjaer confident ahead of Everton clash
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are confident ahead of the clash against Everton in the Premier League. "We're a different team, a different group. There's a different mood about the place, and the players are fighting for their place in the team. It's a great position for me to be in," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"The form is coming, the smiles are back on people's faces and we're confident," he added. Having so many players to choose from is a 'great place' to be in, according to the manager.

"It's a great place to be in. That's how we want it to be. We want players to knock on the door saying I should play, I want to play, and when they get the chance take the opportunity," Solskjaer said. "We've got so many games, so they'll have enough minutes on the pitch. It's about making the most of it when you're on the pitch and making things happen," he added.

Manchester United will play against Everton today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Act protests: Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting

Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama here on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institutes campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.Some stud...

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. exports to China to nearly double in 'totally done' trade deal-Lighthizer

The phase one U.S.-China trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is totally done despite the need for translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019