Solskjaer confident ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are confident ahead of the clash against Everton in the Premier League. "We're a different team, a different group. There's a different mood about the place, and the players are fighting for their place in the team. It's a great position for me to be in," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"The form is coming, the smiles are back on people's faces and we're confident," he added. Having so many players to choose from is a 'great place' to be in, according to the manager.

"It's a great place to be in. That's how we want it to be. We want players to knock on the door saying I should play, I want to play, and when they get the chance take the opportunity," Solskjaer said. "We've got so many games, so they'll have enough minutes on the pitch. It's about making the most of it when you're on the pitch and making things happen," he added.

Manchester United will play against Everton today. (ANI)

