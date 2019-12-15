Left Menu
AUSvsNZ: Scoreboard

  • PTI
  • Perth
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Scoreboard at end of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 416

Australia 2nd innings D Warner c sub (Blundell) b Southee 19

J Burns c Nicholls b Southee 53 M Labuschagne c Santner b Wagner 50

S Smith c Raval b Wagner 16 M Wade c Raval b de Grandhomme 17

T Head c de Grandhomme b Southee 5 T Paine b Southee 0

P Cummins c Watling b Wagner 13 M Starc c Taylor b Southee 23

N Lyon not out 0 Extras: (LB-7, NB-6, W-8) 21

Total: (for 9 wkts declared in 69.1 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-131, 3-148, 4-154, 5-160, 6-160, 7-180, 8-189, 9-217 Bowling: Southee 21.1-6-69-5, de Grandhomme 17-2-47-1, Wagner 23-4-59-3, Santner 8-0-35-0

New Zealand 2nd innings:

J Raval c Lyon b Starc 1 T Latham lbw Lyon 18

K Williamson c Wade b Lyon 14 R Taylor c Paine b Starc 22

H Nicholls c Head b Lyon 21 BJ Watling c Paine b Starc 40

C de Grandhomme c Smith b Cummins 33 M Santner c Head b Cummins 0

T Southee c Smith by Lyon 4 N Wagner c Paine b Starc 8

L Ferguson not out 1 Extras: (LB-6, NB-1, W-2) 9

Total (all out in 65.3 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-21, 3-57, 4-57, 5-98, 6-154, 7-154, 8-154, 9-163, 10-171 Bowling: Starc 14-5-45-4, Cummins 19-6-31-2, Lyon 22.3-3-63-4, Head 5-1-13-0, Labuschagne 5-0-13-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

