Meyer attends Redskins game

Urban Meyer attended Sunday's game at FedEx Field, fueling speculation that the Washington Redskins could bid for his coaching services. The former Ohio State and Florida coach were spotted visiting owner Dan Snyder's suite.

Fox television cameras covering the game against the Philadelphia Eagles showed Meyer in a box with injured Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, who played for Meyer at Utah. Another former Meyer quarterback, rookie Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State, started Sunday's game for the Redskins. Haskins hit his former Buckeyes teammate, rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Meyer, 55, has never coached at the NFL level and currently works as a college football analyst for Fox. The Redskins fired coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start this season, handing the job to Bill Callahan on an interim basis.

Meyer has reportedly expressed interest in coaching the Dallas Cowboys, the Redskins' NFC East rivals.

