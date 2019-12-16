Left Menu
Development News Edition

Packers turn back Bears' rally on wild final play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 03:15 IST
Packers turn back Bears' rally on wild final play
Image Credit: Twitter(@IKE_Packers)

The Green Bay Packers rode the trio of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams to a 21-13 victory over the visiting Chicago Bears in the 200th edition of the rivalry on Sunday at frigid Lambeau Field. Rodgers threw for 203 yards and one touchdown, Adams caught seven passes for 103 yards and the score, and Jones ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay (11-3) has won three in a row and can clinch the NFC North title with a win at powerful Minnesota next Monday night. Chicago (7-7), the defending division champion, had won three in a row. The Packers led 21-3 in the third quarter but had to withstand Chicago's late rally. The Bears had two chances after closing within 21-13.

On the first, Mitchell Trubisky threw a fourth-down incompletion under pressure from Kenny Clark from the Green Bay 49 with 1:42 to go. On the second, with 1 second to go from the Packers 34, Trubisky threw a short pass to running back Tarik Cohen. After a series of laterals, the ball hit the ground and Green Bay's Tramon Williams recovered at the 2. Had tight end Jesper Horsted lateralled sooner to receiver Allen Robinson, the Bears might have scored.

The Packers struck first with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Adams on fourth-and-4. Adams beat slot corner Buster Skrine deep and carried Skrine the last 5 yards into the end zone. Nursing a 7-3 lead into halftime, the Packers took charge with a dominant third quarter.

Jones scored on a 21-yard run to cap a scoring drive kick-started by a 34-yard catch-and-run by Adams and a 17-yard scramble by Rodgers. The Packers extended the edge to 21-3 on their next drive. Rodgers found Jake Kumerow for a gain of 49, a play that survived a challenge by Bears coach Matt Nagy. Two plays later, Jones bulled through cornerback Kevin Toliver for a 2-yard score.

Chicago pulled within 21-6 on Eddy Pineiro's second short field goal of the day, a 27-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Bears closed within 21-13 with 8:09 remaining on Trubisky's 2-yard touchdown to receiver Anthony Miller. Coupled with Green Bay's 10-3 win in Week 1, it was Chicago's first touchdown against the Packers in about 112 minutes of game time.

Chicago almost got the big break it needed on the Packers' ensuing drive. On third-and-20, a scrambling Rodgers had the ball stripped by safety Deon Bush, with linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis recovering at the Packers' 22. However, on review, Rodgers' elbow was down before the ball came loose.

The Packers punted and defensive lineman Dean Lowry picked off Trubisky. Green Bay couldn't take advantage, but JK Scott's punt pinned the Bears at their 5 with 4:11 to play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that leftover 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has ...

UPDATE 3-Chinese Premier says Hong Kong not yet out of protest 'dilemma'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests. Li met with Lam during ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019