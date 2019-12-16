Left Menu
Seahawks Wagner, Diggs suffer sprained ankles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 04:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs both left Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers with sprained ankles. Wagner left midway through the fourth quarter after a hit by Carolina wide receiver Jarius Wright. The veteran defensive captain limped off the field and did not return to the game after visiting the medical tent.

"I felt like I slipped a little bit and then he hit me in the side, my back and the leg kind of caught beneath me," Wagner said after the contest. Following the 30-24 win in Charlotte, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wagner had a sprained ankle.

Seattle played the second half without Diggs, who registered eight tackles in the first half. Carroll indicated that his injury could be more serious than Wagner's. Wagner, 29, finished with 10 tackles. The four-time All-Pro entered the game with a league-high 129 stops.

Diggs, 26, was making his fifth start with Seattle since being traded from the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

