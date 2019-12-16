Vikings RB Cook out with shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exited Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter and the team said he would not return. Cook appeared to fall on his right shoulder when being tackled for a three-yard loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards.

Cook, 24, missed much of the second half of a 37-30 loss at Seattle two weeks ago with what initially was termed a shoulder injury. It was later called a chest injury. Cook entered the game fourth in the NFL with 1,108 rushing yards over 13 games. He has run for 13 touchdowns this season.

