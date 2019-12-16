Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cousins, Vikings capitalize on seven Chargers turnovers in win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:10 IST
Cousins, Vikings capitalize on seven Chargers turnovers in win
Image Credit: Pexels

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and the Minnesota Vikings withstood the loss of running back Dalvin Cook to injury in a 39-10 victory against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Cook, who entered the game as the NFL's fourth-leading rusher, exited after being tackled for a loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman little more than a minute into the third quarter. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards.

Los Angeles had seven turnovers, with four lost fumbles leading to 20 Minnesota points. Melvin Gordon fumbled twice to set up Dan Bailey field goals. Tight end Hunter Henry fumbled set up a Michael Boone TD run. Boone had 13 carries for 56 yards. Bailey kicked four field goals for the Vikings (10-4), who remained a game behind NFC North-leading leading Green Bay, which defeated Chicago.

Boone, benefitting from Cook's absence, ran for the first two touchdowns of his two-year career. He ran eight yards to make it 32-10 at 10:25 of the fourth quarter, and then for two yards with 8:45 left to complete 30 unanswered points by the Vikings. Boone's first TD came after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs on a 46-yard pass completion.

Philip Rivers was 28 of 39 for 307 yards with one TD and three interceptions for the Chargers (5-9), who lost by more than seven points for the first time this season. Cousins completed 19 of 25 for 207 yards, a TD and one interception.

Bailey's field goals of 38 and 27 yards in the third quarter increased Minnesota's lead to 25-10. Odenigbo's fumble return gave the Vikings a 19-10 advantage seven seconds before halftime.

On second-and-2 from the Vikings' 26, Rivers fumbled while being sacked by defensive end Danielle Hunter. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler initially appeared to pick up the ball, but Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks knocked it loose. Odenigbo grabbed the ball on Minnesota's 44-yard line and ran down the left sideline for a score. Rivers threw a 2-yard TD pass to Mike Williams to give San Diego a 10-9 edge at 8:46 of the second quarter. It ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 6:15.

Cousin's 1-yard TD pass to Irv Smith capped the game's opening drive, which went 75 yards in 10 plays and 5:50. Bailey missed the point-after try. Bailey kicked field goals of 26 and 44 yards in the second quarter. The first one finished a drive set up by Gordon's fumble.

Michael Badgley kicked a 41-yard field goal at 4:40 of first quarter to make it 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...

BJP flays state-wide hartal against CAA on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. ...

21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at AMU

Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday. We have arrested 21 persons in the matter....

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019