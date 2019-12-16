Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles edge Redskins to keep pace in NFC East

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 07:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 07:37 IST
Eagles edge Redskins to keep pace in NFC East
Image Credit: Flickr

Carson Wentz tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward with 26 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Philadelphia Eagles past the Washington Redskins 37-27 on Sunday. Wentz, who threw three touchdown passes, helped move the Eagles to 7-7 and in position to win the NFC East if they win their final two games. The Dallas Cowboys won later Sunday to also improve to 7-7. The two teams meet in Philadelphia next week, with Dallas having the chance to clinch the division with a victory.

Wentz finished 30 of 43 for 266 yards and three scores, while running back Miles Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a score while catching another. Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 19 of 28 for 261 yards and two touchdown passes, losing a fumble on a final-play lateral that resulted in a touchdown. The Redskins fell to 3-11.

After the Eagles took a 3-0 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter, Haskins connected with Terry McLaurin on a 75-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage for a 7-3 Washington advantage. It was the Redskins' longest play from scrimmage this season. Sanders later scored from the 1 for the Eagles to put them back ahead 10-7 with 9:53 remaining in the second. In the process, Sanders set an Eagles rookie record for yards from scrimmage, breaking DeSean Jackson's mark of 1,008 in 2008.

Haskins responded by tossing his second touchdown pass of the half, a 5-yarder to Steven Sims for a 14-10 lead with 6:58 to go. The Eagles regained the lead, 17-14, following a 12-play drive capped by Wentz scrambling out and tossing a 15-yard touchdown to Sanders in the back of the end zone with 5:53 left in the third.

Adrian Peterson then scampered in from 10 yards out to put the Redskins back ahead 21-17 with 14:53 remaining in the fourth. It was Peterson's 110th career rushing touchdown, which tied him with Walter Payton for the fourth-most in league history. In a wild back-and-forth game, the Eagles gathered the lead once again, 24-21, when Wentz connected on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 9:59 to go. Sanders, who set up the score with a 56-yard run, became the first Eagles running back to rush for 100 yards in 44 games, dating to October 2017.

Dustin Hopkins drilled a pair of field goals from 53 and 43 yards and Washington took a 27-24 lead with 4:52 remaining. With the Redskins in desperation mode in the game's final seconds, Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham returned a Haskins fumble 47 yards for a touchdown with no time left on the clock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...

Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam

The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Central forces include the NDRF, BSF...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislat...

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019