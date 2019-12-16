Left Menu
Minshew, Jaguars stun Raiders late in Oakland farewell

  Reuters
  • |
  Oakland
  • |
  Updated: 16-12-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:20 IST
Minshew, Jaguars stun Raiders late in Oakland farewell
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gardner Minshew's 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley with 31 seconds left Sunday gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 20-16 win over the Oakland Raiders, ruining their last game in the Bay Area before their move to Las Vegas next year. Oakland (6-8) led 16-3 at halftime but coughed up the lead. Minshew led a seven-play, 65-yard drive -- after Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed wide left from 45 yards out -- to give the Raiders a six-point edge. Minshew shrugged off a rough first half to finish 17 of 29 for 201 yards and two scores, including a 6-yarder to Conley at the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter.

When Derek Carr's last-ditch pass into the end zone from the Jacksonville 40 was broken up as time expired, the fans booed and tossed objects on the field. Earlier in the fourth quarter, game officials cautioned fans not to use laser pointers. Carr was 22 of 36 for 267 yards and a score in Oakland's fourth straight loss.

His rushing first down with 2:05 remaining appeared to put the Raiders in complete control, but referees ruled Carr's slide did not happen before he touched out of bounds, thus stopping the clock. Oakland tried to challenge the ruling, but it was deemed unchallengeable, saving the Jaguars valuable time. The Jaguars (5-9) snapped a five-game losing streak, with all five defeats coming by at least 17 points.

The Raiders initiated scoring with their last touchdown in Oakland. Carr hit Tyrell Williams with a short pass over the middle, and Williams broke a poor attempt at tackling, then high-stepped the last 25 yards of a 40-yard connection just 3:31 into the game, jumping into the Black Hole to celebrate. Josh Lambo cut the deficit to 7-3 with a 28-yard field goal on the Jaguars' first drive, but Carlson pushed Oakland's lead to 16-3 at halftime with field goals of 33, 34 and 27 yards.

Jacksonville scored the only points of the third quarter on Lambo's 43-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining. On the drive, the Jaguars marched 59 yards and ate nearly eight and a half minutes off clock before settling for three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

