NHL roundup: Kane’s hat trick leads Blackhawks past Wild

  • Chicago
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:19 IST
NHL roundup: Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks past Wild
Patrick Kane scored three goals for his eighth career hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Sunday night. Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks, who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1). Goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored two goals for Minnesota and Eric Staal added another for his 1,000th career NHL point. Rookie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 22 of 26 shots but suffered his first loss in regulation in five games (3-1-1). The Blackhawks, who blew a three-goal lead in the third period in a loss Saturday at St. Louis, built a two-goal advantage in the first period before Minnesota tied the score. Chicago then took a 3-2 lead before the Wild evened it on Fiala's second goal at 14:20 of the second period.

Jets 7, Flyers 3 Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele posted three-point games, and Winnipeg scored four times in the second period in trouncing visiting Philadelphia.

Wheeler and Scheifele each scored power-play goals and added two assists. Scheifele extended his point streak to six games (six goals, five assists). Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor also scored goals, and Neal Pionk contributed three assists for the Jets, who won their fifth straight home game and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 in Bell MTS Place.

Kings 4, Red Wings 2 Anze Kopitar scored two goals as Los Angeles topped host Detroit.

Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Kings while Alex Iafallo had two assists. Jack Campbell made 22 saves. The matchup included the teams with the worst records in their respective conferences. Detroit entered with 21 points in 34 games while Los Angeles had 29 points in the same number of games.

Golden Knights 6, Canucks 3 Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had two assists and Mark Stone added a goal and an assist to lead Vegas to a victory over Vancouver in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 100th career goal and Nick Holden and Valentin Zykov also scored goals for Vegas, which won its second straight home game for just the second time this season. Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fourth straight game to the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his 821st NHL game which moved him past Sean Burke (820) into 14th place in league history for games played by a goaltender, finished with 26 saves.

