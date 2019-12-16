Thomas Tuchel happy over PSG's massive win against Saint-Etienne

After a commanding victory over Saint-Etienne, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel expressed happiness over his players putting in a 'serious display'. "I expected my players to put in a serious display, and we continued our good work on the pitch. We put in the same energy and intensity as against Montpellier and Galatasaray. I'm very happy about that," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG registered a 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Monday in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the match while Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi scored one goal each. "We played together, with commitment, we really wanted to have the ball at our feet, and we did that. We controlled the game in our opponent's half, we put away our chances...it's another great performance from us and I'm very happy about that," Tuchel said.

With this victory, PSG consolidated their top place on the Ligue 1 table as they now have 42 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)