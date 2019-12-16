Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea women's boss Hayes criticizes Liverpool over playing conditions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:21 IST
Soccer-Chelsea women's boss Hayes criticizes Liverpool over playing conditions

Liverpool's Prenton Park has the worst pitch in the Women's Super League, according to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who has urged the Merseyside club to invest properly in their women's team. Hayes' criticism came in the wake of Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday at Prenton Park, the home of League One side Tranmere Rovers.

Both teams struggled on the surface affected by heavy rainfall, with players covered in mud by the end of the match. The draw was an impressive result for Liverpool who have failed to win any of their 10 matches this season, in stark contrast to their male counterparts who are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are European champions.

"This pitch shouldn't be part of our league," Hayes told British media. "Our league deserves better standards and I think Liverpool Football Club – champions of Europe – should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing.

"I think the quality of that pitch – the worst in the league – is a stain on their football club." Liverpool, who won back-to-back Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, are second-bottom in the standings, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of basement side Bristol City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen

Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of ...

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019