Soccer-Chelsea women's boss Hayes criticizes Liverpool over playing conditions

Liverpool's Prenton Park has the worst pitch in the Women's Super League, according to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who has urged the Merseyside club to invest properly in their women's team. Hayes' criticism came in the wake of Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday at Prenton Park, the home of League One side Tranmere Rovers.

Both teams struggled on the surface affected by heavy rainfall, with players covered in mud by the end of the match. The draw was an impressive result for Liverpool who have failed to win any of their 10 matches this season, in stark contrast to their male counterparts who are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are European champions.

"This pitch shouldn't be part of our league," Hayes told British media. "Our league deserves better standards and I think Liverpool Football Club – champions of Europe – should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing.

"I think the quality of that pitch – the worst in the league – is a stain on their football club." Liverpool, who won back-to-back Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, are second-bottom in the standings, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of basement side Bristol City.

