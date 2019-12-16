Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico

Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday's draw.

Real Madrid ended up in pot two after finishing second in their group behind Paris St Germain and City were the unlucky team to be paired with them when their name was pulled out at UEFA headquarters. City, who will be at home in the second leg, have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings.

However, their manager Pep Guardiola has a much more encouraging record with nine wins, four draws and four defeats in 17 meetings as coach of Barcelona and then Bayern Munich. "It's a difficult one," said Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain. "Real Madrid are the best. We want to be the best so we have to try and beat them. It's always a pleasure to play against Real Madrid. We know them very well. They know our manager."

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid's previous meetings have produced one win for each team and two draws with both teams scoring four goals. Only Europe's biggest five leagues -- England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain -- were represented in the draw and 11 of the 16 teams also reached the knockout stages last season.

Both England and Spain managed to get all four of their teams into knockout stages. Elsewhere, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais and PSG will play Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli, the first time the two sides have ever met.

Napoli fired coach Carlo Ancelotti immediately after beating Genk to make sure of their place in the last 16 and replaced him with Gennaro Gattuso, who has never coached in the Champions League before. "A great team, a great challenge, two fascinating races. We will face them without fear," he said.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side, who reached the final last season, will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich. Despite their erratic domestic form, Bayern were the only team to complete the group stage with a 100% record.

Serie A side Atalanta, who reached the last 16 on their first participation in the Champions League despite losing their first three group matches, were drawn against Valencia. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019