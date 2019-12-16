Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

  16-12-2019
There could be a gatecrasher in the race for the top four, a politician has become embroiled in the row over the decision to suspend a second division game while not all footballers play-act and fake injury. Here are three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain: Getafe threatening to break into top four

Spain's top four has long-since been established as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and one other - usually Sevilla or Valencia. However, Getafe are threatening to overthrow Madrid rivals Atleti as the capital's second team. With forward Angel Rodriguez joint-fourth top scorer in the league after taking his tally to eight goals in the 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday and Jaime Mata not far behind on five, they possess the firepower and form to upset the status quo.

Unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions, including qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage, Jose Bordales's side currently sit fourth, one point behind Sevilla in third and a point ahead of Atleti in fifth. MP hits out at decision to suspend game due to chanting

Spanish politician Gabriel Rufian took to Twitter to criticise La Liga's handling of the decision to abandon the second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete after Rayo fans sung chants that accused opposition forward Roman Zozulya of being a Nazi. La Liga released a statement backing the referee's decision to abandon the match at halftime due to the chanting. Zozulya, who was seen cupping his ears to the crowd during the opening 45 minutes, denies the accusations.

Rufian, a member of congress for the pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia party, cited chants containing insulting language and racist abuse that Spanish football fans have sung in the past that have not resulted in games being abandoned. Valladolid's Joaquin bucks the trend

Footballers can often get accused of play-acting and feigning injury, however Real Valladolid's Joaquin broke the mould this weekend. In the 49th minute of his side's defeat by Getafe, Joaquin rose to head away a corner, only to collide with team mate Kiko Olivas.

Both players went down and were treated by medical staff and it soon emerged that Joaquin came off far worse, as cameras panned to the now gap-toothed midfielder, who was three teeth light after the clash. Remarkably he finished the game, playing almost the whole of the second period with a tissue in his mouth to stem the bleeding - if not the in-form Getafe attack.

