Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Silverwood promises no complacency from favourites England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:51 IST
Cricket-Silverwood promises no complacency from favourites England

South African cricket may be in the doldrums with challenges on and off the pitch, but England coach Chris Silverwood says there will be no complacency from his side ahead of the first test in Pretoria on Dec. 26. South Africa have lost their last five tests, including two shock losses at home to Sri Lanka in February and a 3-0 whitewash in India in October. Meanwhile, boardroom upheaval has sponsors threatening to quit the sport and a strike mooted by the country's player union.

But Silverwood believes that despite their troubles, South Africa will present a big challenge to his side on home soil. "Complacency is one thing we don't have and I expect South Africa to come out hard‚ they are a proud nation," Silverwood told reporters after a training session at their Potchefstroom base on Monday.

"We expect them to come back hard in all departments and they will be hungry. "But it's more about concentrating on ourselves‚ getting our things in order and making sure we're in the best possible position when the first test arrives."

England lost a two-match test series in New Zealand at the start of this month and having claimed the 50-over World Cup earlier in the year, Silverwood says they want to concentrate more on five-day cricket for the time being. "The one thing we really want to drive forward is the test team and we'll put things in place that will help us do that," he said.

"The New Zealand tour was part and parcel of that and we switched up the batting line-up and looked at new ways of doing things. "It's not reinventing the wheel by a long shot‚ but New Zealand was a great learning curve for us and we'll look to keep pushing on from there.

"The challenge is getting those first innings runs and as soon as we do that‚ we'll be very hard to beat." England might have battled with overseas success on a consistent basis of late, but they do appear to enjoy touring South Africa, where they have won two series and drawn the other on their last three visits.

South Africa's last series success on home soil against the English was in 1999. In the 13 tests played since, England have won five, South Africa three and there have been five draws. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019