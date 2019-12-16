Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Flamengo's Jesus faces familiar faces as Liverpool await

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:23 IST
Soccer-Flamengo's Jesus faces familiar faces as Liverpool await

The coach of a Brazilian club could in normal circumstances be forgiven for not being overly familiar with Saudi Arabian opposition but Flamengo's Jorge Jesus has no such excuse.

Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final pits Jesus against the Saudi club he coached last year, Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League winners. The prize for the victors will be a place in the final against either Mexico's Monterrey or, if the form book prevails, European champions Liverpool.

"I know them (Al Hilal) very well. There is only one player in their squad that I didn't coach. Maybe in these competitions, there would many European coaches who wouldn't know them but I know their strengths," he told a news conference. Al Hilal's AFC title came after Jesus had left the club following a dispute over his contract, but the Flamengo manager's impact at both teams has been noticeable.

He laid the foundations for Al Hilal's success, picking up 16 wins and suffering only one defeat in 20 matches before he left the club in late January. "I am very proud of my period with Al Hilal and recruited three or four players for them. They are a good side and we respect them but I am obviously focused on my job at Flamengo where I am honored to be the coach," he said.

FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Less than six months after leaving the Gulf, Jesus took over Rio club Flamengo, leading them to the Copa Libertadores title in November with victory over Argentina's River Plate and then their first Brazilian Serie A title since 2009.

Beyond the trophies, the coach's methods have shaken up Brazil's domestic game, bringing a fresh tactical perspective. Jesus's insistence on a high-tempo pressing game with the onus on possession is common in Europe but not in Brazil and his methods have won him plaudits.

Flamengo already had one of Brazil's best squads and since Jesus arrived they have added two former Brazil full-backs, Rafinha from Bayern Munich and Filipe Luis from Atletico Madrid, as well as influential midfielder Gerson from AS Roma. The man who replaced him at Al-Hilal, Romanian Razvan Lucescu, son of former Brescia and Inter Milan coach Mircea, was peppered with questions about his predecessor but was dismissive of the notion that his players' knowledge of their former boss's methods would influence the outcome.

"I don't think it comes into it. It is eleven against eleven. This game is all about how you react in certain moments, the decisions you make," said Lucescu. Al Hilal reached the last four thanks to a delightful goal by substitute Bafetimbi Gomis in a 1-0 win against Tunisia's Esperance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019