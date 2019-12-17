Nagy: No rift with Bears QB Trubisky

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that there is no rift between himself and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky questioned parts of the offensive game plan following Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers but Nagy chalks it up to frustration after an emotional setback.

The Bears were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday and Trubisky questioned the methods used to deal with Green Bay's pass rush. "I thought we could have taken more pressure off (the offensive line) moving the pocket a little more and me getting out (of the pocket)," Trubisky said after Sunday's game. "(The Packers' defensive front has) done a great job of (pressuring the quarterback) all year long, and that's what they hang their hat on.

"We just have to continue to find ways to take pressure off our offensive line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up, whether it's with screens, running it, draws -- all that kind of stuff helps. But, yeah, credit to them. They're a good defense." Nagy feels the timing of the interview played a part in the comments.

"You guys are always catching us right after the game," Nagy said Monday. "And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe (quarterbacks coach) Dave Ragone. "So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

Nagy said he and Trubisky discuss adjustments during games. Trubisky completed 29 of 53 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Green Bay. He also was sacked three times.

Overall, Trubisky has passed for 2,774 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. The Bears (7-7) next face Kansas City (10-4) on Sunday night, where he will oppose Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Mahomes went 10th.

