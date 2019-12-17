Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagy: No rift with Bears QB Trubisky

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 03:01 IST
Nagy: No rift with Bears QB Trubisky
Image Credit: Flickr

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that there is no rift between himself and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky questioned parts of the offensive game plan following Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers but Nagy chalks it up to frustration after an emotional setback.

The Bears were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday and Trubisky questioned the methods used to deal with Green Bay's pass rush. "I thought we could have taken more pressure off (the offensive line) moving the pocket a little more and me getting out (of the pocket)," Trubisky said after Sunday's game. "(The Packers' defensive front has) done a great job of (pressuring the quarterback) all year long, and that's what they hang their hat on.

"We just have to continue to find ways to take pressure off our offensive line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up, whether it's with screens, running it, draws -- all that kind of stuff helps. But, yeah, credit to them. They're a good defense." Nagy feels the timing of the interview played a part in the comments.

"You guys are always catching us right after the game," Nagy said Monday. "And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe (quarterbacks coach) Dave Ragone. "So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

Nagy said he and Trubisky discuss adjustments during games. Trubisky completed 29 of 53 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Green Bay. He also was sacked three times.

Overall, Trubisky has passed for 2,774 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season. The Bears (7-7) next face Kansas City (10-4) on Sunday night, where he will oppose Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Mahomes went 10th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored in t...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...

Labuschagne gets maiden ODI call as Australia announce squad for India tour

Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden ODI call as Cricket Australia CA on Tuesday announced their 14-man squad for the next months ODI series against India. Australia are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019