Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepak Punia named UWW's 'Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 14:59 IST
Deepak Punia named UWW's 'Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year'

World championships silver medallist Deepak Punia has been named the 'Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year' by United World Wrestling (UWW) after a stellar season during which he made a phenomenal transition from junior to the senior circuit. In a breakthrough season, Punia had become the first Indian wrestler in 18 years to win a junior world title. He then backed it up with a silver medal on his debut at the Senior World Wrestling Championships.

"I am feeling very happy. It's a great honour for me to be selected among all the wrestlers from the world over. This is really a big source of inspiration for me to keep improving and giving my best," said Punia. The 18-year-old's maturity, resourcefulness and fearless on the big stage made him the only Indian wrestler to make it to the final at Nur-Sultan.

An injury prevented him from taking the mat against Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the final but Punia made it a debut to remember by grabbing a highly-coveted Tokyo Olympics berth in 86kg as well. The sterling display propelled him to the No. 1 position in 86kg in the UWW rankings.

Punia, a 2016 cadet world champion, is putting in the hard yards under the watchful eyes of Beijing Olympics silver medallist and 2003 World championships silver medallist, Murad Gaidarov. "I have been pretty satisfied with the few days of training we did so far. Gaidarov has been working hard on my weaknesses. We had worked on my ground wrestling and my speed work and I feel I am getting better," Punia said.

"My confidence level no doubt has been steadily increasing. Now I feel more eager and motivated to give my 100 per cent at the Tokyo Olympics next year and I am really thankful to Tata Motors for taking care of all my needs," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...

Marathi theatre lost its `Natsamrat': CM Thackeray on Lagoo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him Natsamrat King among actors. Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The ve...

Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turnpromotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technicalsupport. The decisions were taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019