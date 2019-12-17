AIFF to investigate Angoue's racist remark case

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced that it has asked the disciplinary committee to investigate the allegedly racial insults made against Mumbai City FC's Serge Kevyn Angoue by Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr. "The AIFF follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty," AIFF said in a statement.

The alleged racist remarks were made on December 15 in the Hero Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 in ISL which was held at Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Angoue hails from Gabon, which is an African country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)