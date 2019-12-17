NEUFC-Bengaluru FC ISL game now open to spectators

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, to be held here on Wednesday, will be open to spectators, the organisers announced, reversing their earlier decision to hold it behind closed doors. The kick-off timing has also been advanced by one hour and the game will now start at 6pm.

The match was earlier supposed to be held behind doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC is now open to spectators, with 6:00 pm kick-off," the ISL said in a statement.

"Spectators are advised to take note of the new kick-off time and plan their arrival to the stadium accordingly. Gates will be opened at 4:00 pm." Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on October 12 because of curfew.

NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on the night of December 11.

Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

