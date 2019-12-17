Left Menu
Lynk & Co and Cyan Racing Secure the First-ever Chinese World Title in Motorsport

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Gothenburg
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:38 IST
Lynk & Co and Cyan Racing wrote history this week as they secured the first ever World Title in motorsport for a Chinese manufacturer, using the Lynk & Co 03 TCR, winning the team title of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup in a thrilling season finale at Sepang in Malaysia.

In what is truly a historic moment for Chinese automotive industry, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing claimed the team title by 34 points over main title rivals Hyundai and 54 points over Honda, in its first season.

"Lynk & Co and Cyan Racing has ended this season in a historic way. They have built a solid foundation for 2020 and proven their professional level of teamwork and spirit. Thanks to the whole team for their efforts and devotion. We look forward for them to challenge for a double title next year," said Victor Yang, Vice President of Communications at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Lynk & Co is a connected and shareable mobility brand designed and engineered in Sweden. It has gone from being a concept created in its spiritual home of Gothenburg, to becoming the world's best-selling brand-new car company, with high demand for its 01, 02, 03 and 05 models.

On the circuit, the team title highlights a new record by Cyan Racing, which claimed its third straight World Title. The team faced one of the toughest WTCR race weekends ever at Sepang International Circuit with extreme temperatures, torrential rain and crashes.

"To win three years in a row with three different manufacturers feels amazing. To claim the team's title in the first year with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing is 'mission complete.' Next year our goal is definitely two titles," said Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is the new global urban mobility brand addressing the needs and preferences of the connected generation and challenging auto industry conventions. Its products are designed and engineered in Sweden and will be sold globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056252/Lynk_Co_03_TCR_Cyan_Racing_World_Title.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056251/Lynk_Co_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Steve Brown
media@lynkco.com
+46-(0)-729-88-88-80

