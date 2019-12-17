Eslava salvages point for champions in Aizawl

Aizawl FC and Chennai City FC shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw in the I-League here on Tuesday. Aizawl FC, in spite of having only 42 percent of ball possession, looked more threatening for most of the match although they couldn't find the winning goal.

For Aizawl FC, William Lalnunfela scored in the ninth minute before Chennai City FC skipper Roberto Eslava restored parity from the penalty spot in the 40th minute. The first half started with Chennai City FC looking the more fluent of the teams in the initial minutes.

Aizawl FC took a little time but they were soon in their groove. The first major chance was created by Aizawl captain Alfred Jaryan who ran through the Chennai City defence and with an inch-perfect through ball released William Lalnunfela, who didn't make any mistake in putting the Reds in front inside first 10 minutes. In the 18th minute, Chennai got a free-kick outside the Aizawl box on the left and Katsumi delivered immaculately to his teammate but to Chennai's dismay, the header didn't find the target.

Chennai's relentless attacks were on and Ajith Kumar, after receiving a pass from Eslava, launched a long shot in the 35th minute, which narrowly missed the target.

