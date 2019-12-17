MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone suspended for doping

Milan, Dec 17 (AP) MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Tuesday. The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3.

Iannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver. The test was examined at a WADA-accredited lab in Dresden, Germany.

The 30-year-old Iannone races for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His only MotoGP victory came at the 2016 Austrian GP. (AP) AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)