Sports News Summary: Blind Japanese boarder uses cane to ride the rails

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:30 IST
Sports News Summary: Blind Japanese boarder uses cane to ride the rails
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Blind Japanese border uses a cane to ride the rails

Ryusei Ouchi takes a deep breath as he uses his cane to feel out the edge of the three-meter-high ramp, shuffles to the edge and then drops in. Like all skateboarders, the rush of air, the thrill of the ride, the sense of achievement in completing a trick are what drew the 19-year-old to the sport. Motorcycling: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the governing body FIM said on Tuesday. It said a urine sample provided by the Aprilia rider at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3 had shown an "adverse analytical finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids." NHL roundup: Perron's hat trick lifts Blues past Avs

David Perron scored a hat trick as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Monday night to remain atop the Western Conference. The Blues won their third straight game while extending their lead over the second-place Avalanche to three points. They have won six consecutive games against Colorado during the last two seasons. Sailing: Spain sets sights on SailGP after China jumps ship

China has dropped out of the 2020 series of SailGP, its organizers said on Tuesday, with Spain stepping aboard their vacant F50 foiling catamaran to race for a $1 million prize. "We were unfortunately not granted the permissions necessary to continue operating the team within our existing structure," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said in a statement detailing the change in line-up for the 2020 circuit. Iraqi refugee sets sights on Paralympics

On his fifth attempt, Iraqi refugee Wisam Sami finally succeeded in reaching Greece with thousands of others fleeing war in his homeland. Now he is setting his sights on the Paralympics. Four years after reaching Greece on a journey that took him from war-torn Mosul to Athens via Turkey, Sami is hoping to bag a spot to compete in fencing at Tokyo 2020. NBA roundup: Mavs end Bucks' 18-game win streak

Kristaps Porzingis collected 26 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Dallas Mavericks ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak with a 120-116 victory on Monday. Seth Curry scored 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor for the Mavericks, who overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's 48-point, 14-rebound performance to post their 12th win in 15 games. Olympics: Japan's 2011 women's soccer champions to begin Tokyo 2020 torch relay

Members of the Japan team who won the 2011 women's soccer World Cup will start the Japan leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, organizers said on Tuesday. More details of the route were revealed along with the approximately 10,000 people who will carry the Olympic flame as it tours all Japan's 47 prefectures ahead of the Games opening ceremony in July. NFL notebook: WR Gordon suspended again

Just five games and seven catches into his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely without pay Monday for yet another violation, this time of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policies. This is the sixth suspension for Gordon in his eight NFL seasons. Swimming: Japan's Ikee leaves the hospital, aiming for Paris 2024

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, said on Tuesday that she has been discharged from hospital and will be aiming to compete and win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Ikee sprang onto the world stage at last year's Asian Games at the age of 18, winning a record six gold medals in the pool and setting the year's fastest time in the world in the 100m butterfly. Soccer: Charlotte awarded 30th MLS franchise

Charlotte became Major League Soccer's (MLS) newest team on Tuesday as the rapidly-expanding league added a 30th franchise who will begin playing in 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer's 30th club," said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

