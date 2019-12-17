Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are "doing everything we can" to save head coach Dan Quinn's job. "He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan," Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. "There's no question about it. We all appreciate everything that he does for us, the style of coaching, and he's got great relationships with all of the guys in our locker room. So we love him. We are playing hard and doing everything we can for him."

After a 1-7 start, the Falcons have won four of their last six heading into Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are 5-9. Quinn, 49, has a 41-37 record since taking over in 2015. He led the Falcons to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2016-17, including an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta is trying to avoid posting double-digit losses for the first time since 2014 (6-10) under former coach Mike Smith. The Falcons finish the regular season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)