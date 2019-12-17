Left Menu
Tomlin: Steelers to stick with Hodges at QB

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges at quarterback on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, even after the rookie's four-interception performance at home this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers still had a chance to win, but Buffalo's 10-point fourth quarter was their undoing in a 17-10 defeat as Hodges fell just short of becoming the first undrafted rookie in the Super Bowl era to win his first four NFL starts.

The Steelers have used a tag-team approach at quarterback ever since veteran Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury. Mason Rudolph got the first chance to start, but Hodges has taken over this month and head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he is sticking with the Samford product. Hodges won his first start Oct. 13 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers when Rudolph was dealing with the effects of a concussion. He replaced Rudolph in the second half on Nov. 24 at Cincinnati and rallied Pittsburgh to a victory, then won starts at home against the Cleveland Browns and at Arizona on Dec. 8.

Hodges has completed 80 of 118 passes this season for 884 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Rudolph, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma State, is 162 of 263 in nine games (eight starts) for 1,636 yards, with 12 TDs and nine interceptions.

