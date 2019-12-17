Cricket-West Indies batsman Butcher dies aged 86
Basil Butcher, the stylish former West Indies batsman, has died at the age of 86, Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday. Butcher, born in Guyana, had a batting average of 43 from 44 tests for West Indies in the 1950s and 60s.
He scored seven centuries, with perhaps his most famous innings coming against a Fred Trueman-led England attack when he scored 133 at Lord's in 1963. Butcher's highest test score, an unbeaten 209, came against England three years later in Nottingham.
Butcher, whose father worked at a sugar estate, was attracted to cricket from a young age. "We had nothing else to do," he once said in an interview. "My back fence eventually became the fence for the community center ground. All I had to do was jump that back fence and I was in the community center-ground at the sugar estate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Basil Butcher
- West Indies
- Cricket West Indies
- Guyana
- England
- Nottingham
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series
West Indies ropes in Monty Desai as batting coach ahead of limited-overs series against India
West Indies appoint Monty Desai as batting coach
Kerala Cricket Association gears up for India-West Indies T20I
Third umpire, not on-field officials, to call front foot no balls in India-West Indies series: ICC