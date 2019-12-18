Soccer-Liverpool name their youngest ever team for Villa clash

Liverpool's starting team to play Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday will be the youngest in their history with an average age of 19.4. The Premier League leaders have been forced to field a mixture of reserves and youth team players because of their involvement this week in FIFA's Club World Cup.

Liverpool's previous youngest average starting lineup was 21.81 when they played Plymouth Argyle at Anfield in 2017. Between them, Liverpool's starting team for the clash at Villa Park has 16 first-team appearances.

With manager Juergen Klopp away with his senior players in Qatar, under 23s coach Neil Critchley takes charge of the Liverpool team at Villa. "It's a great opportunity for all of us, myself included," Critchley said. "I'll be very proud to lead the team out. To see the excitement in their eyes, it is so uplifting."

Liverpool faces Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

