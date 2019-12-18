Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool's Wijnaldum to miss Club World Cup semi-final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:33 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Wijnaldum to miss Club World Cup semi-final
Image Credit: Pixabay

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been ruled out of Wednesday's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said. Wijnaldum was injured in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford on Saturday but travelled with the squad to Qatar.

Klopp said that the 29-year-old's problem was not as serious as initially feared but that they would monitor how it responded to treatment over the coming days. "Gini was not as serious as we thought in the first moment, so he's here doing the first recovery and then we have stuff what is necessary," Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

"We'll see day by day, but for tomorrow night (Wednesday) he's not involved." Wijnaldum's fellow Dutch international Virgil van Dijk also missed training in Doha on Monday but Klopp said the defender was not carrying any injury.

"Virgil is fine. We had to do different stuff for recovery for different people, that was the reason why he wasn't involved yesterday in the session," Klopp added. "All the rest of the squad is fine."

European champions Liverpool are looking to capture their maiden Club World Cup trophy. The winner of Wednesday's clash at the Khalifa International Stadium will take on Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in Saturday's final.

With Premier League leaders Liverpool playing in Doha this week, they fielded a starting lineup consisting mainly of reserves and youth team players for Tuesday's League Cup semi-final against Aston Villa. They acquitted themselves well against a more experienced Villa side but were beaten 5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Unmarried couple commits suicide as families disapprove their relationship

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old wa...

Mayapada Healthcare Group named Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

&#160;Mayapada Healthcare Group was recognized with the 2019 Frost Sullivan Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year award at the annual Frost Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at The St. Regis Singapore on 14 Novemb...

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...

Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come

Sydney, Dec 18 AFP Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on Wednesday. The average nationwide temperatures o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019