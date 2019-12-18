Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monk's 22 points help Hornets take down Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:35 IST
Monk's 22 points help Hornets take down Kings
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Malik Monk scored 23 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong fourth quarter to a 110-102 victory against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Monk had 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, enabling him to become the first Charlotte player in three games to reach the 20-point mark. He shot 9-for-12 from the field.

The outcome spoiled a productive return for Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who posted a team-high 19 points as a reserve. Fox, who played for the first time since Nov. 8, had been out with an ankle injury. Cody Zeller's 17 points, Marvin Williams' 16 points and Devonte' Graham's 15 points were key for the Hornets, who have won four of their past five games. Terry Rozier chipped in 11 points.

Bismack Biyombo's 12 rebounds helped the Hornets to a 51-33 advantage on the boards. He also scored 10 points. Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield all had 14 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points, Richaun Holmes had 11 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 10 points.

The Kings lost for just the second time in their past six games. They also had a three-game road winning streak snapped. The Hornets outscored the Kings by seven points on free throws, going 19 of 27 compared to Sacramento's 12 of 13.

After Barnes made the first basket of the second half, the teams played 15 consecutive minutes of game time with the margin never larger than four points until Monk's 3-pointer at the 8:36 mark of the fourth quarter made it 90-84. Then Graham bagged two 3-pointers in a 38-second span to stretch the lead to 96-86.

Fox had 11 first-half points coming off the bench. He also was called for three fouls in the half. Williams, returning from missing a couple of games with an injury, had 10 points by halftime as the Hornets were up 53-47 at the break. Charlotte received a boost with a 10-0 run in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo, Dec 18 AFP A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil ca...

Din in Maha Assembly over amended Citizenship Act

The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday when the opposition BJP objected to a Congress leaders comments that the amended Citizenship Act should not be implemented in the state. After the House assembled for the day, senior Cong...

Nirbhaya rape case: SC to pronounce order on convict's review plea at 1 pm

The Supreme Court will pronounce at 1 pm the order on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the death-row convicts, in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. During the course of proceedings, Senior advocate AP Singh, rep...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019