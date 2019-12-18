Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Varnish wins right to appeal employment tribunal verdict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:43 IST
Cycling-Varnish wins right to appeal employment tribunal verdict
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pexels

Former European team sprint champion Jess Varnish has won the right to appeal after an employment tribunal ruled against her in January in her case against British Cycling and UK Sport. Varnish, who was dropped from the British cycling squad in 2016 before the Rio Olympics, had sought to sue for wrongful dismissal and sexual discrimination.

The case had the potential to impact how UK Sport offered grants to British athletes, potentially forcing the governing body to introduce benefits and increased protection in the event of disputes or grievances. "Today, at the Employment Appeal Tribunal, Jess Varnish won the right to a full appeal on the question of her employment status with British Cycling," her lawyer said in a statement posted on the 29-year-old's Twitter account https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1206940454513721344/photo/1.

Varnish had alleged in her complaint that she was the victim of bullying and sexist language, particularly from now-departed technical director Shane Sutton. British Cycling had maintained that Varnish was dropped on performance issues alone.

She had also argued that her status was akin to an employee of the sports body and UK Sport, and she was therefore entitled to basic workers' rights. "We could easily have walked away after the original decision went against us. However, I believe we're doing the right thing by not giving up," Varnish said in the statement.

"I want to give athletes an opportunity to hold to account employees of governing bodies who ... have significant control over their careers and opportunities." A British Cycling spokesperson told the BBC that the culture of the team had changed for the better since Varnish "first raised what everyone recognises as legitimate concerns".

The spokesperson added that the decision to contest the case was based on British Cycling's view that its relationship with riders was not one of employer-employee but that of an organisation that supported athletes. "We will continue to represent what we believe are the best interests of every rider currently supported through the high performance system, and all those in our sport who hope to one day compete at an Olympics or Paralympics," the spokesperson said https://www.bbc.com/sport/cycling/50825263.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya rape case: SC to pronounce order on convict's review plea at 1 pm

The Supreme Court will pronounce at 1 pm the order on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the death-row convicts, in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. During the course of proceedings, Senior advocate AP Singh, rep...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

SC refuses to stay implementation of citizenship law, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amenendment Act 2019 and issued notice to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench headed by...

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019