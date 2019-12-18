Left Menu
Nets win in OT as Pelicans lose 13th straight

  Updated: 18-12-2019 10:54 IST
Spencer Dinwiddie scored six of his game-high 31 points in overtime and the visiting Brooklyn Nets handed the New Orleans Pelicans their franchise-worst 13th straight loss, 108-101, Tuesday night. Dinwiddie scored at least 20 points for the fifth straight game and his eighth in Brooklyn's last nine. Joe Harris added 24 points, Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and David Nwaba scored 12.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 21 points, Josh Hart had 14, Jaxson Hayes 13 and Lonzo Ball 10. Dinwiddie scored the first four points of overtime and the Nets never relinquished the lead.

Harris' 3-pointer pushed Brooklyn's lead to six with 1:28 left. The Nets led 42-35 at halftime after the Pelicans missed their final 16 shots of the first half.

But New Orleans shot much better to start the third quarter, and Holiday's 3-pointer gave the Pelicans a 47-45 lead. There were seven lead changes and the score was tied twice before Ingram made four free throws to help New Orleans take a 64-61 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Holiday made back-to-back baskets to increase the lead to seven points before Harris made two 3-pointers to help Brooklyn tie the score 74. The score was tied twice more before consecutive baskets by Allen and Dinwiddie gave the Nets an 82-78 lead with five minutes remaining.

Brooklyn built the lead to six before Holiday brought New Orleans back. He scored a basket, assisted on a 3-pointer by Ball and converted a three-point play to give the Pelicans a 93-91 lead with 56 seconds left. Allen's dunk tied the score with 45 seconds left before Holiday and Dinwiddie missed jumpers.

Both teams shot poorly in the first quarter. The Nets shot 34.8 percent (8 of 23) from the floor and the Pelicans shot 28 percent (7 of 28) as the period ended with the score tied at 21. Hart made three 3-pointers in a span of 1:19 to give New Orleans a 35-27 lead before Brooklyn scored the final 15 points of the half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

