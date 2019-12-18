Left Menu
Knights defeat Wild for third straight win at home

  Updated: 18-12-2019 11:44 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 11:29 IST
Tomas Nosek scored what scored what proved to be the game-winning goal early in the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson also scored goals and Mark Stone added two assists for Vegas which extended its home win streak to three games, its longest of the season, while also winning for the eighth time in its last 11 games.

It was the 453rd career victory for Fleury, moving him within one of Curtis Joseph (454) for sixth place in NHL history. Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise scored for Minnesota which lost for the first time in its history in four games played in Las Vegas. Alex Stalock finished with 26 saves.

Minnesota took advantage of Vegas penalties on Reilly Smith for tripping and Stone for interference within a 23-second span to score its first 5-on-3 goal of the season en route to a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Zuccarello took a cross-crease pass from Eric Staal and then fired a bad-angle shot from below the left circle under Fleury's right arm for his eighth goal of the season. Stephenson tied it midway through the second period, finishing a 2-on-1 with Stone with a one-timer from the right circle that beat Stalock on his glove side.

Vegas then took a 2-1 lead with 10 seconds left in the period on Theodore's fourth goal of the season. Stone once again set up the goal, winning the puck along the left boards and then passing to Theodore, who crept in and then beat Stalock with a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle. Nosek made it 3-1 at the 6:16 mark of the third period with his first goal in 14 games, firing a wrist shot from the middle of the left circle that redirected off the stick of Wild defenseman Carson Soucy and over Stalock's left shoulder into the top far corner of the net.

The Wild pulled Stalock with 2:42 remaining and Parise cut it to 3-2 with 1:15 left when he knocked in a rebound of a Kevin Fiala shot from the right doorstep. But the Wild managed just a Matt Dumba shot that Fleury saved easily after that.

