Hall, newest Coyote, assists in beating Sharks

  Reuters
  Updated: 18-12-2019 11:50 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:50 IST
Taylor Hall's addition to the Arizona Coyotes provided an immediate payoff, as he set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson's late game-winning goal in a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Hall, the former Hart Trophy winner acquired via trade from the New Jersey Devils on Monday, beat Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon to the puck deep in the offensive zone and then fed a pass to Ekman-Larsson to convert with just 2:37 remaining in the game.

Ekman-Larsson's shot from the left circle was actually going wide, but it ricocheted off Dillon and into the cage for his third tally of the season. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes, who began the night having lost two of three games.

Twice the Coyotes took the lead in the first two periods. Twice the Sharks drew even. Carl Soderberg finished a dominating shift when he opened the scoring about five minutes into the clash. The Coyotes buzzed around the zone and eventually Soderberg sent a sharp-angled shot that didn't find the mark, but nobody beat him to the rebound, and he buried it for his 10th goal of the season.

However, Tomas Hertl tied the game 1-1 with 2:34 remaining in the opening frame when he was sprung on a two-on-one rush, elected to shoot and ripped a top-corner shot. Derek Stepan again put Arizona ahead just before the midway point of the second period when he showed great hands after receiving Lawson Crouse's crossing pass while driving to the net.

But Hertl netted his second of the game with another top-corner bullet for his 14th goal of the season. A Coyotes dump-in was blocked by the official, and, in turn, Brent Burns sent Hertl the other way for the goal. With his assist, Burns snapped an 11-game point drought. Goalie Aaron Dell stopped 16 shots for the Sharks, who have just one victory in their last eight games (1-6-1).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

