Scoreboard of second ODI between India and West Indies
Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and West Indies here on Wednesday.
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c S Hope b Cottrell 159
K L Rahul c Roston Chase b A Joseph 102 Virat Kohli c Roston Chase b Pollard 0
Shreyas Iyer c S Hope b Cottrell 53 Rishabh Pant c Pooran b K Paul 39
Kedar Jadhav not out 16 Ravindra Jadeja not out 0
Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-13,NB-1) 18 Total: for 5 wickets in 50 overs 387
Fall of wickets: 1-227, 2-232, 3-292, 4-365, 5-373. Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 9-0-83-2, Jason Holder 9-0-45-0, Khary Pierre 9-0-62-0, Keemo Paul 7-0-57-1, Alzarri Joseph 9-1-68-1, Roston Chase 5-0-48-0, Kieron Pollard 2-0-20-1. More PTI APA
