Bantu Singh appointed as Chairman of DDCA's senior selection committee

Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) appointed Bantu Singh as the Chairman of the senior selection committee on Wednesday. The CAC meeting attended by Sanjay Bhardwaj (Convenor), Robin Singh Jr. (member) and Parvinder Awana (member) designated Chentan Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj as the members of the senior selection committee.

The CAC also approved the formation of the junior selection committee and designated Ashu Dani as its Chairman. Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla too were appointed members of the junior selection committee. (ANI)

