Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction here on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending.

Johannesburg, Dec 18 (PTI) Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis was on Wednesday appointed as South Africa's batting consultant for the entire duration of their home summer.

Dubai, Dec 18 (PTI) The International Cricket Council is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting "a number of known corruptors" in the event, which it sanctioned a year ago and featured some prominent retired players such as South Africa's Hashim Amla.

Melbourne, Dec 18 (PTI) Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has backed all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to make a comeback to the national team soon, saying that a "three-dimensional" cricketer like him can't be kept out for long.

Karachi, Dec 18 (PTI) Pakistan's Test captain Azhar Ali on Wednesday said he will "step aside" from the role if he is unable to contribute substantially to the team's cause, candidly admitting his run-drought.

Rohtak, Dec 18 (PTI) Skipper Harshal Patel returned with career-best figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted an innings and 125 run defeat on Tripura inside two days in their group C match of the Ranji Trophy here on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former world number one squash player David Palmer is set to be named as coach of the Indian team for the Asian Team Championships to be held in Kuala Lumpur next year.

Karachi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board have refused to send their team for a two-Test series in Pakistan but agreed to play a T20 series in the country.

Karachi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former captain Younis Khan has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to be a special guest during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium here, starting Thursday.

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 (PTI) Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The upcoming I-League derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in Kolkata was on Wednesday postponed after organisers failed to get "security assurances" from the state police for an expected full house.

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 18 (PTI) Ricky Bhui cracked an unbeaten 70 to guide Andhra Pradesh to 249 for six against Delhi at stumps on day two of their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur, Dec 18 (PTI) With just one win in their last six matches, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to pick up three points when they host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday.

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Atul Wassan was on Wednesday removed as the chairman of the Delhi District and Cricket Associations' (DDCA) senior selection panel by its Cricket Advisory Committee and replaced by former batsman Bantoo Singh.

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Sweden outplayed his side 0-3 in the league match but head coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday said that India will push for a win in the summit clash of U-17 women's international football tournament here on Thursday.

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) Local lad Trishul Chinnappa and Greater Noida's Sudhir Sharma, both fighting to save their PGTI cards, fired tournament-best scores of seven-under 65 in the second round to climb to the top of the leaderboard at Bengaluru Open here on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Sanjeev Rajput, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Singh Tomar tasted success in their respective events at the National Championship (rifle/pistol) as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota winners continued their fine run here on Wednesday.

