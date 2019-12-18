Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag ODI: All-round performance by India leads to easy victory over West Indies by 107 runs

India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 107 runs on Wednesday in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:31 IST
Vizag ODI: All-round performance by India leads to easy victory over West Indies by 107 runs
Indian team celebrates after taking wicket of a Windies batsman (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 107 runs on Wednesday in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. With this win, India has levelled the three-match series with a score of 1-1.

Chasing a mammoth target of 388 runs, West Indies got off to a steady start as openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis put up an opening partnership of 61 runs. India finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over as Shardul Thakur dismissed Lewis (30). Twelve runs later, Shreyas Iyer's brilliance on the field, led to Shimron Hetmyer's (4) run-out, reducing West Indies to 73/2.

Next, Ravindra Jadeja got his name among the wicket-taking charts as he clean bowled Roston Chase (4) in the 16th over, reducing Windies to 86/3. Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope then retrieved the innings for Windies as the duo put on 106 runs for the fourth wicket. Mohammed Shami finally provided the breakthrough for India as he dismissed Pooran (75) in the 30th over.

After Pooran's dismissal, Windies lost four wickets in quick succession and were further reduced to 210/8. En route, Kuldeep Yadav also managed to take a hat-trick. As a result, he became the first Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket. Soon after Windies innings folded for 280 and India managed to win the match by 107 runs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's knocks of 159 and 102 respectively enabled India to post a score of 387/5 in the allotted fifty overs. After being put in to bat, openers Rohit and Rahul provided the best possible start for the side as the duo put on 227 runs for the first wicket.

Their partnership saw both batsmen bringing up their respective centuries. West Indies finally got the breakthrough in the 37th over as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Rahul (102). Silencing the crowds, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard sent back Virat Kohli (0) as the Indian captain was dismissed for a first-ball duck, reducing India to 232/2.

Rohit kept on going on his merry way and he brought up his 150 plus score. However, Sheldon Cottrell was finally able to send the right-handed Rohit (159) back to the pavilion in the 44th over. Then, Rishabh Pant joined Iyer joined in the middle and the duo put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Their partnership also saw both batsmen scoring 31 runs off a single over.

Pant (39) failed to register a fifty-plus score while Iyer (53) was dismissed immediately after reaching the half-century mark. In the end, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja took India's score past the 385-run mark.

India and West Indies will next take on each other in the final ODI on Sunday, December 22. Brief Scores: India 387/5 (Rohit Sharma 159, KL Rahul 102, Sheldon Cottrell 2-83) defeat West Indies 280/10 (Shai Hope 78, Nicholas Pooran 75, Mohammed Shami 3-39) by 107 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019