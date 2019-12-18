Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Openers Rohit, Rahul set up India's series-levelling win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:01 IST
Cricket-Openers Rohit, Rahul set up India's series-levelling win

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both smashed hundreds and combined in a stand of 227 to set up a comfortable 107-run win against West Indies in the second one-day international on Wednesday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1. Rohit hit 159 for his 28th century in ODIs while Rahul brought up his third in the format with a knock of 102 to lay down the platform for India's massive score of 387 for five after West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

The power-packed Caribbean batting unit, who successfully chased down a target of 288 in Chennai on Sunday to win by eight wickets, were bundled out for 280 in the 44th over at Visakhapatnam. West Indies' hopes seemed alive at 192-3 in the 30th over but fast bowler Mohammed Shami's two wickets in two balls and a hat-trick from left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav reduced them to 210-8 at the end of the 33rd over.

Shami sent back Nicholas Pooran, who hit 75 in 47 balls with half a dozen sixes and the same number of fours, and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard in successive deliveries to jolt the visitors' progress. Shai Hope, who scored an unbeaten 102 in the first ODI, lived a charmed life on his way to 78 before he became the first to fall to Kuldeep.

Hope, who was dropped on the first ball he faced and then survived twice on 73, holed out before Kuldeep dismissed Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph for his second ODI hat-trick. Kuldeep, who had also taken a hat-trick in Kolkata against Australia in 2017, returned figures of 3-52. Shami finished with 3-39.

Earlier, Rohit, who was dropped on 70 by Shimron Hetmyer off Roston Chase, completed his seventh hundred in 2019 across formats, hitting 17 fours and five sixes in his 138-ball knock. The owner of three double hundreds and the highest score of 264 in ODIs, Rohit struggled for timing and touch at the start but grew in confidence as he spent time at the crease.

Rahul, who hit eight fours and three sixes, did the bulk of the scoring at the onset before being overtaken by Rohit. India captain Virat Kohli, who scored four in Chennai, had another failure and was out on the first ball he faced, soon after the side had lost Rahul.

But Rohit and Shreyas Iyer kept India on course for a big total with a 60-run stand. Iyer's 53 was his fourth straight ODI fifty and his whirlwind stand of 73 in four overs with Rishabh Pant, who smacked 39 off 16, provided India with late impetus.

India's most productive over came in the 47th when off-spinner Chase leaked 31 runs with Iyer scoring 28 of those. Cuttack will host the decisive ODI on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fer...

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019