Reports: Saints sign S Swearinger

The New Orleans Saints continued to address their secondary by signing safety D.J. Swearinger to a contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. The reported move comes two days after the Saints claimed cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers.

Swearinger will be joining his third team this season. He was released by Arizona on Sept. 30 after playing in its first four games of the campaign before signing with Oakland in November, only to be cut last week. The 28-year-old has recorded 409 tackles, 14 interceptions and 4.5 sacks in 98 career games with Houston, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Washington, and Oakland.

The New York Giants waived Jenkins last week after he tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him. The Giants waived Jenkins with an injury designation after he suffered an ankle injury against Philadelphia on Dec. 9.

Jenkins, 31, recorded 54 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed with the Giants. Meanwhile, the Saints could be getting a starting offensive lineman back, as left guard Andrus Peat returned to a limited practice for the first time since breaking his arm against Atlanta in Week 10.

Peat has missed five games since. His potential return could be important because right guard Larry Warford was injured in Monday's win over Indianapolis. Warford (knee) did not participate Wednesday. Offensive tackles Terron Armstead (ankle) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were limited.

