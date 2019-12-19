Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBJ on leaving Cleveland: 'Not going anywhere'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 06:29 IST
OBJ on leaving Cleveland: 'Not going anywhere'
Image Credit: Flickr

Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday shot down the notion he wants out of Cleveland amid the Browns' disappointing season. "I'm not going anywhere," Beckham told media members. "I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave."

Beckham spoke 10 days after Fox Sports reported he told opposing players and coaches to "come get me" out of Cleveland. And that was after the receiver earlier had said, "no one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow." The Browns were a popular pick to reach the postseason following an eventful offseason that included acquiring Beckham from the New York Giants. However, Cleveland (6-8) enters its Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens needed to win its final two games to reach .500 and keep alive faint playoff hopes.

Beckham, a sixth-year veteran, has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games this season while enduring hip and groin injuries. His current streak of eight consecutive games without reaching 100 receiving yards is the longest streak of his career. Despite this year's frustrations from both individual and team perspectives, Beckham addressed his future after initially declining to address the topic, specifically if he'll return to the Browns next season.

"Yeah, we're going to be here," Beckham said, referring also to fellow receiver Jarvis Landry. "We're going to do it again, and we're going to be what we felt like we should've been and correct all the little mistakes and all the if-we-would've-did-this games. It's just too good." "I know people have said 'I didn't sign him to trade him' before, but I didn't really buy a house here to up and leave it, and do renovations on the house and build a doghouse. It's just done. It's time to just put it to bed. I'm going to be here. Nothing more to talk about."

Landry also denied telling Arizona Cardinals players to "come get me" during Cleveland's 38-24 loss on Sunday. "I would never say nothing like that," Landry said in refuting an NFL Network report. "I would never look to another team during a game especially that we're losing and say 'come get me' with a worse record than we have. It's all about clicks now, and I get it, but at the end of the day, don't try to slander my name."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test

New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to extreme heat forecast for Friday. New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed his team wo...

Global Refugee Forum concludes with $10 billion financial commitments 

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum concluded in Geneva on Wednesday with more than 770 pledges of support, covering areas such as protection, employment, and education, for refugees and the communities which have taken them in. Development...

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstructing Congress

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes.The...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019