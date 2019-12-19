Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche maintain mastery of Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 09:25 IST
Avalanche maintain mastery of Blackhawks
Image Credit: pixabay

Mikko Rantanen and Ian Cole had a goal and an assist apiece, and Pavel Francouz made 31 saves to lead the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky also scored goals while Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for Colorado, which improved to 9-1-1 over its last 11 games. The Avalanche have won all three meetings with the Blackhawks this season, outscoring them 16-6 in the process.

Ryan Carpenter scored for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1). Corey Crawford stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced. Colorado took a 1-0 lead at the 8:41 mark of the first period. Cole blasted a shot from just inside the middle of the blue line into the left corner past Crawford's blocker side for his second goal of the season.

Chicago came back to tie it just 67 seconds later. Alex DeBrincat forced a turnover and set up Carpenter, who then drilled a shot from the bottom of the right circle over Francouz's glove for his second goal of the season. MacKinnon put the Avalanche back in front at 7:49 of the second period. He split a pair of defenders on a rush and then clanged in a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle into the top left corner for his 21st goal of the season.

Burakovsky made it 3-1 a few minutes later. He knocked down a puck in the neutral zone and then carried it into the offensive zone. Burakovsky fired a left-handed wrist shot from the right circle through the legs of defenseman Olli Maatta and under the crossbar for his 13th goal of the season. Chicago pulled Crawford for an extra attacker with 3:14 remaining in the third period, and Rantanen sealed the win with an empty-netter from mid-ice just 18 seconds later, his 10th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as lawmaker - EU court

A Catalan leader jailed for his role in an independence referendum deemed illegal by Spain was entitled to immunity as member of the European Parliament despite not having being able to take up his seat, the EUs highest court ruled on Thurs...

Darekar seeks Rs 25,000 per ha relief for rain-hit farmers

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Thursday demanded that the state government provide Rs 25,000 per hectare of relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains this year. He also warned that if the...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters march to consulates to drum up support on rights

Hong Kong protesters rallied outside diplomatic missions on Thursday to urge foreign governments to follow the United States in passing human rights bills to raise pressure on Beijing and support their pro-democracy campaign. Last month, U....

India, WI teams arrive in city for series-deciding ODI

The players of both India and the West Indies cricket teams arrived here on Thursday for the series-deciding third One-day international, to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The players along with the management staff wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019