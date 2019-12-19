Left Menu
El Clasico turns voilent as police and fans clash outside Camp Nou

After the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended as a goalless draw, protesters clashed with police outside the Camp Nou.

Fans with "Spain, sit and talk" and "Freedom" banners inside the stadium. Image Credit: ANI

After the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended as a goalless draw, protesters clashed with police outside the Camp Nou. Clashes began between police and protesters outside the ground as demonstrations continued surrounding the Catalan separatist movement, with several arrests and reports of injuries, Goal.com reported.

Nine people have been arrested for throwing objects at law enforcement officials. The match between the two rivals was originally set for October 26, but the Spanish FA decided to push back kick-off by two months after fierce protests in Barcelona regarding prison sentences handed down to several key figures in the Catalan separatist movement.

As the game neared its conclusion, an announcement was made over the Camp Nou loudspeaker for fans to avoid certain exits, as fires had already been set by demonstrators outside the ground. When the final whistle was blown, clashes between protesters and police intensified. Reports stated that masked protesters set trash bins on fire and threw rocks and glass bottles at police.

The second Clasico of the season is scheduled for March 1 and will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

