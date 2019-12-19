Left Menu
Schroder helps Thunder stun Grizzlies for improbable win

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:21 IST
Schroder helps Thunder stun Grizzlies for improbable win
Image Credit: Flickr

Dennis Schroder matched his season-high with 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a second consecutive improbable comeback, beating the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Wednesday night. Schroder scored 22 of his points in the second half when the Thunder started chipping away at a 24-point deficit.

It was the third-biggest comeback in Oklahoma City history and came just two days after the Thunder won after trailing the Chicago Bulls by 26 points. Oklahoma City is just the second team in the last 25 seasons to win back-to-back games after trailing by 20 or more points, along with the Indiana Pacers in Jan. 2010, per Elias Sports.

Just like it did against the Bulls, Oklahoma City closed the third quarter with a strong push to turn what had been a blowout into a tight game. Monday night, it was a 17-5 run that kickstarted what tied for the biggest comeback in Thunder history.

This time, the Thunder ripped off a 19-5 run to close the third. Schroder handled most of the scoring early in the stretch, scoring 10 points in about a three-minute span.

Then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended the quarter with a bang. After Abdel Nader's corner 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in the third, Gilgeous-Alexander got a steal shortly after the inbounds and hit a floater at the buzzer to cut the Memphis lead to seven.

The Thunder comeback extended into the fourth with a quick 12-4 start, giving them their first lead since the game's opening moments. Memphis had a chance to tie or take the lead with less than 15 seconds remaining but Steven Adams grabbed the rebound off Brandon Clarke's miss. Adams quickly moved the ball to Schroder before the Grizzlies could foul and Schroder made his free throws to put the game away.

Clarke led the Grizzlies with 27 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 24 and Ja Morant 22. Memphis shot 51 percent from the floor. It was the third time this season the Grizzlies lost despite shooting better than 50 percent from the floor.

As good as Memphis was shooting, Oklahoma City was even better. The Thunder were 54.8 percent from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari added 20 each for Oklahoma City. Adams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

