Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cristiano Ronaldo scores soaring header as Juventus beats Samp 2-1

"The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points," Ronaldo said.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:26 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo scores soaring header as Juventus beats Samp 2-1
File Pic Image Credit: Flickr

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring streak continued as the Juventus forward netted a soaring header to secure a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria, putting the defending champion back atop the Serie A standings.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon matched Paolo Maldini's all-time record of 647 Serie A appearances in the game on Wednesday, but Ronaldo found a way to steal the spotlight once again.

The Portugal star leaped above a defender and hung in the air to meet a cross before planting a header into the top of the net for the winning goal on the stroke of halftime. Earlier, Gianluca Caprari had canceled out Paulo Dybala's opener for Juve.

"The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points," Ronaldo said. "The important thing is to help Juventus win titles." Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri said all he could do was applaud.

"When someone scores a goal like that you have to just watch and admire," he said. "Ronaldo scored in the style of an NBA player, he was in the air for an hour and a half."

The 34-year-old Ronaldo didn't score a goal in November but now has six in his past five matches. "I had a problem with my knee which affected me for a month but now I feel very good," he said.

Juventus moved three points above Inter Milan, which has played a game less than the eight-time defending champion. Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri again started with the attacking trident of Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo.

And Dybala gave Juve the lead in the 19th minute when he hit Alex Sandro's cross on the volley and it bounced onto the ground and into the far bottom corner. Alex Sandro was then at fault for the equalizer in the 35th when he twice gave the ball away leading to Caprari's goal.

But the Brazil defender again turned provider with another cross from the left to set up Ronaldo's spectacular header. Ronaldo thought he had doubled his tally late on but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Caprari was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow on Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Sassuolo moved six points off the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at fellow struggler Brescia. The match had been rescheduled from Oct. 6 after the death of Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi.

Hamed Junior Traorè broke the deadlock in the 25th, firing home Domenico Berardi's through ball. Mario Balotelli though he had leveled shortly before halftime it was ruled out for offside and Francesco Caputo sealed the result in the 71st.

Brescia remained in the relegation zone, two points below Sampdoria and the last safety spot. However, it has played a match less than Samp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city

IndiGo, Indias biggest airline by market share, has cancelled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights ar...

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch bought for Rs 4.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL players' auction.

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch bought for Rs 4.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL players auction....

Jaipur blasts: Punishment to be pronounced Friday

A special court will on Friday pronounce the sentence against the four men convicted for the serial blasts that killed over 70 people in 2008. The special court on Thursday heard arguments on the quantum of punishment for the four men.Publi...

Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort

Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday. Scores of protesters have gathered at the Red Fort to protest again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019